Microsoft Corporation Q3 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $18.30 billion, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $16.73 billion, or $2.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $52.86 billion from $49.36 billion last year.

Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $18.30 Bln. vs. $16.73 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.45 vs. $2.22 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.23 -Revenue (Q3): $52.86 Bln vs. $49.36 Bln last year.

