Microsoft Corporation Q3 Income Advances, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $25.824 billion, or $3.46 per share. This compares with $21.939 billion, or $2.94 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to $70.066 billion from $61.858 billion last year.

Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.824 Bln. vs. $21.939 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.46 vs. $2.94 last year. -Revenue: $70.066 Bln vs. $61.858 Bln last year.

