Microsoft Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $15.46 billion, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $10.75 billion, or $1.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Microsoft Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $14.84 billion or $1.95 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $41.71 billion from $35.02 billion last year.

Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q3): $41.71 Bln vs. $35.02 Bln last year.

