Microsoft Corporation Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $15.46 billion, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $11.65 billion, or $1.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $43.08 billion from $36.91 billion last year.

Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $15.46 Bln. vs. $11.65 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.03 vs. $1.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.64 -Revenue (Q2): $43.08 Bln vs. $36.91 Bln last year.

