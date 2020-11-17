Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MSFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $217.23, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSFT was $217.23, representing a -6.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $232.86 and a 63.92% increase over the 52 week low of $132.52.

MSFT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). MSFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.19. Zacks Investment Research reports MSFT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.99%, compared to an industry average of 4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSFT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSFT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MSFT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology (XLK)

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Vanguard Information Tech ETF (VGT)

iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYW with an increase of 19.31% over the last 100 days. XLK has the highest percent weighting of MSFT at 20.19%.

