Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2021

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $336.07, the dividend yield is .74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSFT was $336.07, representing a -0.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $338.79 and a 61.45% increase over the 52 week low of $208.16.

MSFT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Salesforce.com Inc (CRM). MSFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.94. Zacks Investment Research reports MSFT's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 14.88%, compared to an industry average of 2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the msft Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSFT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MSFT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology (XLK)

iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Vanguard Information Tech ETF (VGT)

iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYW with an increase of 16.44% over the last 100 days. XLK has the highest percent weighting of MSFT at 22.37%.

