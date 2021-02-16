Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.8% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of MSFT was $244.99, representing a -0.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $245.92 and a 84.87% increase over the 52 week low of $132.52.
MSFT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Salesforce.com Inc (CRM). MSFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.71. Zacks Investment Research reports MSFT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.42%, compared to an industry average of 2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSFT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to MSFT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MSFT as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW)
- First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF (DWPP)
- Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
- Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FTEC with an increase of 26.84% over the last 100 days. EDOW has the highest percent weighting of MSFT at 10000%.
