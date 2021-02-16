Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MSFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.8% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSFT was $244.99, representing a -0.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $245.92 and a 84.87% increase over the 52 week low of $132.52.

MSFT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Salesforce.com Inc (CRM). MSFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.71. Zacks Investment Research reports MSFT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.42%, compared to an industry average of 2%.

The following ETF(s) have MSFT as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW)

First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF (DWPP)

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTEC with an increase of 26.84% over the last 100 days. EDOW has the highest percent weighting of MSFT at 10000%.

