Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MSFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MSFT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $210.28, the dividend yield is .97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSFT was $210.28, representing a -3.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $217.64 and a 58.68% increase over the 52 week low of $132.52.

MSFT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and SAP SE (SAP). MSFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.75. Zacks Investment Research reports MSFT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.99%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSFT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MSFT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MSFT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology (XLK)

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Vanguard Information Tech ETF (VGT)

iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IETC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYW with an increase of 51.19% over the last 100 days. XLK has the highest percent weighting of MSFT at 20.65%.

