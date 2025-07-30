Markets
Microsoft Corporation Announces Increase In Q4 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $27.233 billion, or $3.65 per share. This compares with $22.036 billion, or $2.95 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.1% to $76.441 billion from $64.727 billion last year.

Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $27.233 Bln. vs. $22.036 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.65 vs. $2.95 last year. -Revenue: $76.441 Bln vs. $64.727 Bln last year.

