Microsoft Corp. Q1 Profit Beats Estimates; Revenue Up 14% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.38, an increase of 21 percent from a year ago. On average, 29 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.24, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First-quarter revenue was $33.1 billion, up 14 percent from previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $32.23 billion, for the quarter. Commercial cloud generated $11.6 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 36 percent from prior year.

