Microsoft considers deal to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant - Bloomberg News

Microsoft Corp is considering a deal to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mandiant declined to comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

