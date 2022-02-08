Microsoft considers deal to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant - Bloomberg News

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O is considering a deal to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mandiant declined to comment.

