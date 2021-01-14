Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

By Manas Mishra and Amruta Khandekar

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, health insurer Cigna Corp CI.N and Mayo Clinic are part of a coalition pushing for digital records of people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A key aim of the project, called Vaccination Credential Initiative, is to help people store encrypted digital copies of their immunization records in a digital wallet of their choice, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

These records could eventually be used, with an individual's consent, by colleges that are trying to re-open or even for entry into concerts in the future, Joan Harvey, an executive at Cigna unit Evernorth told Reuters.

The coalition wants to provide governments and employers access to a "solid, widely accepted verification program" that could help them bring people back to work and resume public events, Harvey added.

The coalition has initially partnered with organizations such as hospitals and pharmacies that are administering the vaccines, said Brian Anderson from Mitre Corp, one of the members of the initiative.

Other companies that are part of the initiative include SalesforceCRM.N, Oracle Corp ORCL.N and Cerner Corp CERN.O.

In the United States, where vaccines from Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Moderna Inc MRNA.O have been authorized for emergency use, vaccinated individuals receive a vaccination card or printout.

The current system does not readily support convenient access and sharing of vaccination records, the companies said.

Individuals without smartphones would receive paper-based QR codes which link to their vaccine records.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru and Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Maju Samuel)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.