Microsoft CEO says Sam Altman will be joining Microsoft

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

November 20, 2023 — 03:02 am EST

Written by Shubham Kalia for Reuters ->

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday said that ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Greg Brockman will be joining Microsoft MSFT.O to lead a new advanced AI research team.

Nadella also appeared to confirm Emmett Shear's reported appointment as the new OpenAI CEO, saying they are "looking forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them."

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

