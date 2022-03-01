Markets
MSFT

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Passes Away At 26

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella's son Zain Nadella has passed away at the age of 26.

Zain was born with cerebral palsy, was legally blind and had spastic quadriplegia.

"Zain has passed away. The Nadellas are taking time to grieve privately as a family," the tech giant said.

Satya Nadella has always used his experience as a parent of a disabled child to push Microsoft to design products that are accessible to all and inclusive. He became CEO of Microsoft in February 2014.

Last year, Nadellas reportedly donated $15 million to Seattle Children's Hospital where Zain received much of his treatment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular