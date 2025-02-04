Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's $80 Billion Promise: What It Means for Nvidia and AI Stocks

Commitments for data center spending keep rising. That is good news for any company connected to the artificial intelligence (AI) bonanza.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella just reaffirmed his plan to spend $80 billion on AI data centers in 2025, mostly in connection with its OpenAI partnership and cloud computing division. For reference, the company had around $50 billion in total capital expenditures (capex) in 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. See the 10 stocks »

This is a huge step up in spending. And it isn't just Microsoft; other companies are also planning a capex blowout in 2025.

Who will benefit from this spending? You guessed it: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The AI chip champion is lining up to increase supply to fulfill all these customer needs, and the company should see revenue jump yet again in 2025. But it won't be the only business cheering on these spending commitments from big tech.

Here's what Microsoft's $80 billion promise means for Nvidia and other AI stocks in 2025 and beyond.

Data center spending jumps in 2025

Investing in AI comes with uncertainty. If anyone tells you what this fast-growing sector will look like in 2030, they are overconfident. One thing we do know for certain, though: Spending on data centers related to AI will grow aggressively in 2025.

Microsoft is spending $80 billion. Meta Platforms plans to spend $60 billion to $65 billion, which would be close to double its 2024 figure.

We don't have the plans from Amazon or Alphabet yet, but I would expect similar jumps as they hope to stay competitive in the AI race.

Let's not forget OpenAI or Project Stargate, either. The new initiative is set to invest $500 billion in data centers in the United States over a multiyear period, an eye-watering figure no matter how you slice it. SoftBank is planning to invest upward of $25 billion into OpenAI to keep the party going.

Add it altogether, and we could see hundreds of billions in fresh data center investments from just the largest technology companies in 2025. This is fantastic news for their suppliers such as Nvidia.

All roads lead to more computer chips and Nvidia

The majority of spending on these new AI data centers will be going to computer chips, which are used to run the intensive computing in AI software tools that are seeing rapid customer adoption. Microsoft said its AI revenue is already at an annualized rate of $13 billion in just a few short years, and growing quickly.

Nvidia is the dominant provider of computer chips for these data centers at the moment. Therefore, when data center spending increases, its revenue should increase.

This is why its sales have grown by close to 1,000% in the last five years, hitting $113 billion in the last 12 months. With this jump in capex planning and the release of Nvidia's state-of-the-art Blackwell chip, the company's revenue should soar yet again in 2025.

Investors are optimistic about Nvidia. It is now one of the largest companies in the world with a market cap of $3 trillion. It trades at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 48, which is well above the S&P 500 index average of 30. This doesn't mean the stock will do poorly, but investors have placed high expectations on its future growth.

One AI stock could be a better buy than Nvidia

Nvidia is clearly a good business, and its customers are planning to spend a boatload on its products in 2025. However, I think there is a more durable AI semiconductor stock that is cheaper to buy at the moment.

It's Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), or TSMC for short. The leader in computer chip manufacturing is the company that actually builds Nvidia's products (Nvidia designs them). It also works with other companies such as Apple, another top customer.

There are two reasons to like TSMC over Nvidia as a long-term bet on AI stocks. First, it will benefit even if the competition for Nvidia increases. Its customers such as Alphabet and Amazon are investing heavily to vertically integrate and build their own AI computer chips.

This could hurt Nvidia's business over the long run but will have no effect on TSMC since it is the only one that can build these chips, regardless of whether it's for Nvidia or Amazon. This makes TSMC a safer bet over the long term.

Second, TSMC trades at a cheaper valuation than Nvidia with a P/E below 30. Again, this means that TSMC has lower expectations from investors for future growth.

Add it altogether and I think TSMC is a great buy-and-hold for investors looking to play the AI theme. Spending on data centers is set to boom in 2025, and a lot of that money will eventually make its way back to TSMC.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $302,501 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,181 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $527,934!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Brett Schafer has positions in Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.