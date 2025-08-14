Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Just Delivered Great News for Quantum Computing Investors

Key Points Satya Nadella called quantum the next big accelerator in the cloud.

Microsoft just introduced a new Level 2 quantum computer it's building with Atom Computing.

Several quantum computing companies use Azure Quantum for cloud infrastructure.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft ›

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) delivered an impressive earnings report for its fiscal fourth quarter 2025 (ending June 30, 2025), with strong results across the board.

Overall revenue jumped 18% to $76.4 billion, paced by exceptionally strong growth in Azure, its cloud infrastructure unit, which reported 39% growth, driving revenue from its Intelligent Cloud unit up 26% to $29.9 billion. Bottom-line results were also strong with net income up 24% to $27.2 million, or $2.65 per share.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

However, one comment stood out in the company's earnings report, especially for investors in quantum computing stocks like Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI).

Quantum computing stocks have attracted attention, soaring since Alphabet unveiled a new milestone with its Willow quantum computing chip, and now Microsoft appears to be jumping on the bandwagon.

CEO Satya Nadella made a bold statement on theearnings call saying, "The next big accelerator in the cloud will be quantum, and I'm excited about progress. In fact, earlier this month, we announced the world's first operational deployment of a level two quantum computer with Atom Computing."

What Microsoft is doing with quantum computing

Following in the footsteps of Alphabet, Microsoft announced its new Majorana 1 quantum chip in February, saying it's powered by a new Topological Core architecture, which will help create computers that can solve large-scale problems in years, not decades.

Microsoft's focus on topological qubits separates it from its competitors, though the company says that it's theoretically more stable than any other qubit engineered to date. Its quantum computing strategy will be driven by Azure, which will allow it to scale up its capabilities. Eventually, Microsoft says, its quantum computer will be able to handle bandwidths over 10-100 terabits per second and complete operations in less than a microsecond.

Microsoft's partnership with Atom Computing on quantum computers appears to be progressing rapidly, as in July, the company received an 80 million euro investment from a new Nordic quantum initiative, QuNorth, to build one of the very first Level 2 quantum computers.

What it means for quantum computing stocks

Quantum computing stocks didn't get the same boost from the announcement of Majorana that they did from Willow, but that may be because Alphabet's announcement took the industry by surprise, essentially kicking off a race for what may be the next disruptive technology after AI.

Microsoft is working with many of the top quantum computing stocks, so its success in quantum could be their success.

Some of these quantum computing companies also use Azure Quantum to power their operations and give customers access to their programs. For example, IonQ can reconfigure trapped-ion quantum computers for up to 11 fully connected qubits, and Rigetti's systems also operate on Azure Quantum and are known for fast gate times, low-latency conditional logic, and fast program execution.

However, the whole sector should benefit from improving visibility for quantum computing as tech leaders like Nadella tout its proximity and potential.

Nadella recognized the potential in AI early on and partnered with OpenAI to establish itself as a leader in generative AI. He also recognized the opportunity in cloud computing and has built Azure into a force that can soon topple Amazon Web Services as the biggest cloud infrastructure platform.

Now, Microsoft is aiming to do the same thing with quantum computing. While quantum seems unlikely to have its "ChatGPT moment" the way AI did, we could see it generating meaningful revenue in the next few years for some of the companies above.

If Microsoft gets more bullish on the technology, that should be a clear signal for the industry as a whole. While not every quantum stock will be a winner, any progress for the technology at this point is a win for the sector.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $660,783!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.