Microsoft, Bp Partner To Drive Digital Energy Innovation, Advance Net Zero Goals

(RTTNews) - Tech major Microsoft (MSFT) announced Tuesday an agreement with energy giant bp plc (BP, BP.L) to form strategic partnership to drive digital innovation in energy systems and advance net zero goals.

Under the deal, the companies intend to work together to develop new technology innovations and digital solutions to help meet their sustainability aims, including reducing energy use and carbon emissions.

BP will continue to use Microsoft Azure as a cloud-based solution for bp infrastructure. Further, bp will supply renewable energy to help Microsoft meet its 2025 renewable energy goals.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding or MOU, which recognizes the capabilities that each company can provide to accelerate progress towards their sustainability goals and help the world decarbonize.

William Lin, bp executive vice president for regions, cities and solutions, said, "By bringing our complementary skills and experience together, we are not only helping each other achieve our decarbonization ambitions but also creating opportunities to support others on their journey towards reducing carbon emissions."

Earlier this year, bp announced its ambition to become a net zero emissions company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world reach net zero. By the end of the decade, it aims to have developed around 50 gigawatts of net renewable generating capacity.

In January 2020, Microsoft announced its goal to be carbon negative by 2030 and remove more carbon from the environment than it has emitted since its founding by 2050.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.