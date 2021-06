June 16 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said on Wednesday its board has elected Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella as chairman.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.