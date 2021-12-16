Microsoft Bing says suspended 'auto suggest' function in China at government behest

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O internet search engine Bing said it has been required by a "relevant government agency" to suspend its "auto suggest" function in China for 30 days.

"Bing is a global search platform and remains committed to respect the rule of law and users' right to access information," Bing said on its Chinese search site on Friday.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Yingzhi.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692133;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.