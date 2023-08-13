Microsoft (BER:MSF) Price Target Increased by 9.41% to 354.43

The average one-year price target for Microsoft (BER:MSF) has been revised to 354.43 / share. This is an increase of 9.41% from the prior estimate of 323.94 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 211.57 to a high of 410.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.96% from the latest reported closing price of 293.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7022 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microsoft. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 0.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSF is 3.70%, an increase of 15.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.59% to 5,898,401K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 230,422K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 226,595K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSF by 12.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 173,695K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172,327K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSF by 12.37% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 166,036K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168,647K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSF by 10.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 144,366K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142,731K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSF by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 113,025K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94,618K shares, representing an increase of 16.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSF by 25.86% over the last quarter.

