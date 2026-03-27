Microsoft Benefits From LinkedIn Ad Growth: More Upside Ahead?

Microsoft MSFT continues to benefit from steady advertising-driven growth in LinkedIn, with Marketing Solutions emerging as a consistent revenue contributor within its broader portfolio. The platform’s focus on professional networking and enterprise use cases differentiates it from consumer-centric ad platforms, enabling it to attract relatively stable advertising budgets tied to B2B marketing and brand visibility.



A key driver of this performance is Microsoft's ongoing effort to enhance LinkedIn's advertising capabilities and ecosystem integration. The company continues to expand ad formats, with paid video advertising growing 30% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, while improving targeting through its professionally anchored first-party data approach. Microsoft is also integrating LinkedIn with its broader AI and productivity ecosystem. Work IQ, Microsoft's stateful intelligence layer, draws on Microsoft 365 data spanning communications, projects and organizational relationships, positioning LinkedIn context as a meaningful input into enterprise workflows. While still evolving, these enhancements are expected to improve engagement and strengthen advertiser value over time.



LinkedIn revenues increased 11% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, driven primarily by demand for advertising solutions, alongside double-digit member growth. Advertiser demand on the platform remains stable even as broader digital advertising conditions stay mixed. LinkedIn's enterprise-centric positioning continues to support steady monetization across cycles, with growing preference for intent-rich professionally anchored ad inventory.



Microsoft expects LinkedIn to deliver low double-digit revenue growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 LinkedIn revenues is pegged at $19.7 billion, indicating a 10.6% year over year increase. However, the trajectory will continue to depend on enterprise marketing spending trends. That said, sustained strength in Marketing Solutions and ongoing platform development leaves room for incremental upside over time.

MSFT’s Competitive Landscape

Microsoft’s LinkedIn operates in a distinct niche compared with Meta Platforms META and Oracle ORCL. Meta Platforms relies on large-scale consumer engagement and broad-based advertising, whereas LinkedIn focuses on professional identity and intent-driven targeting, positioning it better for B2B ad budgets.



Oracle provides enterprise workforce data through its cloud-based HR solutions, but its datasets are largely structured and static. In contrast, LinkedIn benefits from continuously updated professional interactions, offering more dynamic insights than ORCL. While Meta Platforms and Oracle operate in adjacent domains, LinkedIn’s positioning remains differentiated within Microsoft’s broader ecosystem.

MSFT’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

MSFT shares have declined 28.9% in the past six-month period, outperforming the Zacks Computer – Software industry's decline of 31.6% but underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector's decline of 2.4%.

MSFT’s 6-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MSFT stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 7.5X compared with the industry’s 6.4X. MSFT has a Value Score of D.

MSFT’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.10 per share, up by 8 cents over the past 60 days. The estimate indicates 25.37% year-over-year growth.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Microsoft currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.