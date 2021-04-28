Microsoft Beats Wall Street's Expectations With Strong Q3 Earnings

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced third quarter earnings for fiscal 2021 after the market closed on Tuesday, beating Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The company's revenue hit $41.7 billion, up 19% over the prior year and above the 17% growth posted last quarter. Similarly, diluted earnings per share came in at $2.03, up an impressive 45%.

Hitting the highlights, revenue from Microsoft's Productivity and Businesses Processes segment grew 15% to $13.6 billion. This was the result of strong sales in commercial software products like Office 365 and Dynamics 365, which jumped 22% and 45%, respectively.

During the earnings call, CEO Satya Nadella also mentioned that Microsoft Teams reached 145 million daily active users, nearly double the 75 million daily active users reported last year. This indicates continued demand for videoconferencing and collaboration solutions that support remote work.

Image source: Microsoft.

Sales in Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud segment surged 26% to $15.1 billion, driven in large part by 50% revenue growth in Microsoft Azure, the company's cloud computing business. While that's an impressive figure, it marks a deceleration compared to the 59% growth in the same quarter last year.

Finally, Microsoft's More Personal Computing revenue hit $13 billion, up 19%. Xbox was main growth driver in this segment. Gaming sales surged 50%, benefiting from continued momentum following the launch of the Xbox Series X and S last November.

Despite these strong results, Wall Street wasn't impressed and shares dropped 3% after hours. This is likely a reaction to slowing growth in Microsoft Azure, which represents a significant portion of the company's long-term potential. Even so, Microsoft stock is up 14% year-to-date and 45% over the trailing 12 months.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Microsoft wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Trevor Jennewine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.