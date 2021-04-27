Microsoft beats quarterly revenue expectations

April 27 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.Obeat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the software giant benefited from demand for its cloud-based services during the pandemic-induced remote working and learning.

The company's revenue rose 19% to $41.7 billion in the third quarter ended March 31, beating analysts' estimates of $41.03 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Stephen Nellis; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

