US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates on cloud boost

Contributors
Subrat Patnaik Reuters
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as demand soared for the software giant's cloud-based services from businesses adopting hybrid work models.

Adds segment sales

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as demand soared for the software giant's cloud-based services from businesses adopting hybrid work models.

Demand for cloud services provided by Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O AWS and Alphabet Inc-owned GOOGL.O Google Cloud has surged since last year when the COVID-19 pandemic shut offices and schools, pushing more activity online.

Microsoft said revenue in its "Intelligent Cloud" segment, which includes Azure, rose 31% to $17 billion. Analysts had expected a figure of $16.58 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

"We delivered a strong start to the fiscal year with our Microsoft Cloud generating $20.7 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 36% year over year," said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

The company's revenue rose to $45.32 billion in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $37.15 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of about $43.97 billion.

Microsoft Azure's sale growth https://tmsnrt.rs/3GqP9Zu

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((subrat.patnaik@tr.com; Twitter: @Subrat_Patnaik;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT AMZN GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular