Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates on cloud boost

Contributors
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Microsoft Corp reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, powered by another strong performance from its cloud service Azure as the coronavirus outbreak and home sheltering lead to more people working from home.

The tech giant's revenue rose 15% to $35.02 billion in the third quarter March 31, beating analysts' estimates of $33.66 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (https://bit.ly/3f1Yeu3)

Net income rose to $10.75 billion, or $1.40 per share, from $8.81 billion, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

