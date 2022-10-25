US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates on cloud boost

Contributor
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Microsoft Corp surpassed Wall Street targets for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday as the ongoing shift to hybrid work powered demand for its cloud-based services and helped cushion a slump in the personal computers business.

Adds details on net income, background

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O surpassed Wall Street targets for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday as the ongoing shift to hybrid work powered demand for its cloud-based services and helped cushion a slump in the personal computers business.

A diverse portfolio of products including Outlook and Teams has made Microsoft essential to businesses adopting flexible work models, helping it retain and attract customers at a time when a broader economic slowdown has sapped corporate spending.

The company reported revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared with $45.32 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected $49.61 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income fell to $17.56 billion, or $2.35 per share, during the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $20.51 billion, or $2.71 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular