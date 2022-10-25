Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates on cloud boost

Adds details on net income, background

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O surpassed Wall Street targets for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday as the ongoing shift to hybrid work powered demand for its cloud-based services and helped cushion a slump in the personal computers business.

A diverse portfolio of products including Outlook and Teams has made Microsoft essential to businesses adopting flexible work models, helping it retain and attract customers at a time when a broader economic slowdown has sapped corporate spending.

The company reported revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared with $45.32 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected $49.61 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income fell to $17.56 billion, or $2.35 per share, during the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $20.51 billion, or $2.71 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.