Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates

Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the software giant continued to benefit from a global shift to work and learning from home.

The tech giant's revenue rose 12% to $37.2 billion in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analysts' estimates of $35.72 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

