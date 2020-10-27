Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as the software giant continued to benefit from a global shift to work and learning from home.

The tech giant's revenue rose 12% to $37.2 billion in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analysts' estimates of $35.72 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

