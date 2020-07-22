US Markets
Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates

The tech giant's revenue rose 13% to $38.03 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30, beating analysts' estimates of $36.5 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (https://bit.ly/3jxrriP) (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((stephen.nellis@thomsonreuters.com munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: MICROSOFT RESULTS/ (URGENT)

