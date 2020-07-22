Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates

July 22 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday, as the global shift to work from home boosted sales for its cloud service Azure and productivity software suite.

The tech giant's revenue rose 13% to $38.03 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30, beating analysts' estimates of $36.5 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (https://bit.ly/3jxrriP) (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((stephen.nellis@thomsonreuters.com munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: MICROSOFT RESULTS/ (URGENT)

