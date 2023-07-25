News & Insights

US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

July 25, 2023 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Adds shares, profit and cloud revenue

July 25 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for its fiscal fourth-quarter sales and profits, driven by growth in its cloud computing and office software businesses.

Revenue rose to $56.2 billion in the quarter ended June, compared with analysts' consensus estimate of $55.5 billion, according to Refinitiv. Net income was $2.69 per share, compared with estimates of $2.55 per share.

Shares of the Redmond, Washington-based company dropped 2% in after-market trading.

Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud unit, which houses the Azure cloud computing platform, grew to $24 billion, compared with analysts' estimate of $23.8 billion, Refinitiv data showed.

Azure revenue rose 26%, higher than a 25.2% growth estimate from Visible Alpha.

The company does not break out the absolute revenue figure for Azure, the part of Microsoft's business best situated to capitalize on booming interest in artificial intelligence.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.