News & Insights

US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 25, 2023 — 04:06 pm EDT

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Adds shares, Azure growth figure

April 25 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O beat Wall Street's estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, driven by growth in its cloud computing and Office productivity software businesses.

Shares of the Redmond, Washington-based company gained 4% in after-market trading.

The company's revenue rose 7% to $52.9 billion in the quarter ended March, inching past the average analyst estimate of $51.02 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Microsoft said growth at its cloud business Azure was 27% in the latest reported quarter. Analysts were expecting growth of 26.6%, according to the consensus from 23 analysts polled by Visible Alpha.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.