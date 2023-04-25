Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates

Adds shares, Azure growth figure

April 25 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O beat Wall Street's estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, driven by growth in its cloud computing and Office productivity software businesses.

Shares of the Redmond, Washington-based company gained 4% in after-market trading.

The company's revenue rose 7% to $52.9 billion in the quarter ended March, inching past the average analyst estimate of $51.02 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Microsoft said growth at its cloud business Azure was 27% in the latest reported quarter. Analysts were expecting growth of 26.6%, according to the consensus from 23 analysts polled by Visible Alpha.

