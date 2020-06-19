Microsoft Azure To Help In Johns Hopkins Medicine's Discoveries

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. and Johns Hopkins Medicine or JHM said they have entered into a five-year agreement that will see Microsoft Azure become the preferred cloud platform for Johns Hopkins inHealth precision medicine initiative.

The new agreement will also enable inHealth to expand use of other Microsoft resources, such as artificial intelligence or AI, machine learning and analytics, in its research efforts to improve disease management and benefit patient care.

inHealth is an expression of John Hopkins' commitment to precision medicine. InHealth will use new tools to understand and manage patients' health, based on their broader health history and environment.

inHealth integrates JHM's strong position in health care research and delivery with the expertise of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering and Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab.

As part of InHealth, JHM has set up 16 Precision Medicine Centers of Excellence, where researchers are pursuing breakthroughs in numerous disease settings, such as prostate cancer and multiple sclerosis. JHM plans to have 50 centers in the next five years.

JHM said that its work in precision medicine with Microsoft are compliant with appropriate privacy regulations, and it will maintain strict control over all data. This includes the use of the firm's Institutional Review Board and internal Data Trust Council that review data use across JHM.

JHM has previously used Microsoft services while developing its Precision Medicine Analytics Platform or PMAP, a data platform that allows collection and analysis information from a broad array of sources in a secure environment.

In May, Microsoft announced its first industry-specific cloud offering, Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, currently available in public preview and through a free trial for six months.

The company has also launched the Microsoft Healthcare Bot service, a cloud service that empowers healthcare organizations to build and deploy, AI-powered virtual health assistants and chatbots.

