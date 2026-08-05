Microsoft Azure Fiscal 2026 Sales Exceed $100B: Hold the Stock Now?

Microsoft Corporation's MSFT Azure cloud platform closed fiscal 2026 with annual revenues surpassing $100 billion for the first time, as disclosed alongside fourth-quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2026. Azure and other cloud services revenues climbed 43% in the fiscal fourth quarter, lifting full-year Azure growth to 41% and pushing total fiscal 2026 revenues to $331.8 billion, up 18%.



Microsoft Cloud revenues, spanning Azure and Microsoft 365 Commercial, exceeded $214 billion for the year, up 27%. Operating income rose 21% to more than $155 billion, while fourth-quarter net income increased 31% to $35.8 billion, with adjusted earnings of $4.74 per share.



Given this cloud milestone alongside a stretched valuation and heavy capital intensity, is Microsoft stock still a hold, or should investors wait for a better entry point?

Fundamentals Point to Sustained Cloud Momentum

Management's forward guidance reinforces confidence in continued cloud strength heading into the new fiscal year. For the fiscal first quarter of 2027, Microsoft expects Azure revenue growth of approximately 45% in constant currency, with growth expected to accelerate further through the first half of fiscal 2027 as new datacenter capacity comes online. The company added 31 datacenters in the fourth quarter and 88 across fiscal 2026, addressing a persistent supply-demand imbalance in which Azure demand has continued to exceed available capacity. Capital expenditures, a record $41 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, are expected to grow further in fiscal 2027, reflecting sustained demand rather than discretionary spending.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s fiscal 2027 earnings has moved north by 1.6% to $19.57 per share in the past 30 days. The estimate indicates 9.03% year-over-year growth.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Microsoft's AI-monetization engine is also gaining traction. Microsoft 365 Copilot paid seats surpassed 30 million, with net seat additions more than doubling quarter over quarter and user satisfaction scores improving markedly over the past three quarters. The company is broadening its addressable market by layering usage-based billing for Copilot, Cowork and GitHub Copilot alongside per-seat licensing, a shift that could diversify revenue capture beyond fixed subscriptions.



On the platform side, Azure has advanced meaningfully in recent months. At Microsoft Build 2026, the company unveiled Microsoft Discovery as generally available, positioning it as a platform for building and governing agentic AI workflows, alongside a unified Fabric and Databases architecture for scalable, agentic applications. Microsoft also introduced early access for Azure Cobalt 200 Arm-based virtual machines, purpose-built for Linux-based agentic AI workloads, and continued expanding Azure's European infrastructure footprint. In July, the company unveiled a new AI-driven cybersecurity model, extending Azure's AI stack into security operations, strengthening its positioning as enterprises shift AI workloads into production.



Some near-term pressure points temper the outlook. Operating margins are expected to decline slightly in fiscal 2027 as AI infrastructure and research investments continue. Windows OEM and Devices revenues are projected to fall in the high teens amid softer PC demand and higher component costs, while on-premises server revenues are expected to decline in the low-to-mid single digits as customers keep shifting toward cloud offerings. These headwinds appear largely structural and already anticipated, rather than signs of deteriorating core demand.

Valuation and Competitive Landscape

Valuation looks stretched against recent price action. MSFT shares have returned 1.9% over the year-to-date period against the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 18.6%.

MSFT’s Year-to-date Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Despite this pullback, Microsoft is trading at a premium forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 9.25X, well above the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s 6.13X average, reflecting a stretched valuation, and the stock carries a Value Score of D, suggesting limited near-term appeal for value-oriented investors.

MSFT’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Competitively, Azure continues battling Amazon’s AMZN AWS, Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google Cloud and Oracle ORCL-owned Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for enterprise AI workloads. Amazon retains the largest cloud footprint by revenues, Google is gaining ground steadily through AI-native offerings and custom silicon, and Oracle is expanding fast in database migrations and large AI infrastructure deals. With Amazon, Google and Oracle all aggressively ramping capacity across regions, Microsoft’s premium multiple leaves comparatively little room for missteps despite Azure accelerating growth trajectory.

Conclusion

Given Azure's accelerating growth, expanding AI monetization and continued platform innovation, Microsoft's underlying fundamentals remain intact. However, the stretched valuation, rising capital intensity and near-term margin pressure argue against chasing shares at current levels. Investors already holding MSFT have sound reasons to stay put, while prospective buyers may be better served waiting for a more attractive entry point before adding fresh exposure. Microsoft currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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