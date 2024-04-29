Microsoft, Axel Springer Expands Collaboration In Advertising, AI, Content, Azure Services

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced on Monday that it has expanded partnership with Axel Springer SE, from existing POLITICO to include more services such as advertising, AI, content, and cloud computing platform Azure.

Following the expansion of partnership, Microsoft MSN users would be able to access premium content from Axel Springer's news brands, Microsoft Advertising technology would be enhanced with adtech management and optimization layer AdLib, and AI-driven chat experiences will be introduced on the platform.

Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft. "Our expanded partnership with Axel Springer brings together their leadership in digital publishing with the full power of the Microsoft Cloud — including our ad solutions — to build innovative AI-driven experiences and create new opportunity for advertisers and users."

