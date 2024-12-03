News & Insights

Stocks

Microsoft asking FTC inspector general to investigate leak of probe, Verge says

December 03, 2024 — 03:40 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Microsoft’s (MSFT) corporate vice president and deputy general counsel Rima Alaily is accusing Federal Trade Commission management of leaking details of an antitrust investigation that covers Microsoft’s cloud and software licensing businesses, AI, and cybersecurity offerings and asking the inspector general at the FTC to investigate, reported Lauren Feiner, a senior policy reporter at The Verge.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MSFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.