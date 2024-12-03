Microsoft asking FTC inspector general to investigate leak of probe, Verge says

Microsoft’s (MSFT) corporate vice president and deputy general counsel Rima Alaily is accusing Federal Trade Commission management of leaking details of an antitrust investigation that covers Microsoft’s cloud and software licensing businesses, AI, and cybersecurity offerings and asking the inspector general at the FTC to investigate, reported Lauren Feiner, a senior policy reporter at The Verge.
