Microsoft Asking Employees To Work From Home On Coronavirus Concerns

(RTTNews) - Software giant Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has asked its employees in Seattle and San Francisco area to work from home till March 25 due to concerns of ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Microsoft has also recommended that those who are feeling sick, have a compromised immune system, or have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 should work from home.

The company employs nearly 54,000 people in the Seattle region.

"Consistent with King County guidance, we are recommending all employees who are in a job that can be done from home should do so through March 25th. Taking these measures will ensure your safety and also make the workplace safer for those that need to be onsite," said Microsoft Executive Vice President Kurt DelBene in a statement on Wednesday.

There are currently more than 94,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 128 confirmed in the US.

Microsoft also asked employees to suspend any business travel to the areas "unless essential for the continuity of Microsoft." It said employees should cancel non-essential travel to areas with active coronavirus cases, including most of Europe, Asia and the Americas.

