Microsoft approves $40 bln share repurchase program

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said on Wednesday its board had approved a new share repurchase program of up to $40 billion.

The share repurchase program, which has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time, the company said.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Debroop.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1690; Reuters Messaging: debroop.roy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.