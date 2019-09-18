US Markets

Microsoft approves $40 bln share repurchase program

Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday its board had approved a new share repurchase program of up to $40 billion.

The share repurchase program, which has no expiration date, may be terminated at any time, the company said.

