Microsoft appeals against UK block on Activision Blizzard deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 24, 2023 — 12:43 pm EDT

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O filed an appeal against Britain's decision to block its $69 billion takeover of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard ATVI.O on Wednesday, a company spokesperson said.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Britain's antitrust regulator, vetoed the deal in April, saying it could hit competition in the nascent cloud gaming market.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
