Microsoft appeals against UK block on Activision Blizzard deal

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O filed an appeal against Britain's decision to block its $69 billion takeover of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard ATVI.O on Wednesday, a company spokesperson said.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Britain's antitrust regulator, vetoed the deal in April, saying it could hit competition in the nascent cloud gaming market.

