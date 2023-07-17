News & Insights

US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft appeal against UK block on Activision deal paused by London tribunal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 17, 2023 — 01:01 pm EDT

Written by Sam Tobin for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Microsoft’s MSFT.O appeal against Britain's block on its $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard ATVI.O was formally paused by a London tribunal on Monday, following the U.S. regulators’ unsuccessful attempt to hold up the deal.

Microsoft, Activision and Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had all asked for a stay of the case at the Competition Appeal Tribunal after the CMA said it would consider a modified deal put forward by Microsoft.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
ATVI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.