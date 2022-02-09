Microsoft announces app store principles as it woos regulators on deal

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Microsoft announced on Wednesday that it would implement a new set of principles for its app store -- including open access to developers who meet privacy and security standards.

The announcement comes shortly after it said in January that it would buy "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" maker Activision Blizzard ATVI.O for $68.7 billion in the biggest gaming industry deal in history.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

