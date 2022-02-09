US Markets
ATVI

Microsoft announces app store principles as it woos regulators on deal

Contributor
Diane Bartz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Microsoft announced on Wednesday that it would implement a new set of principles for its app store -- including open access to developers who meet privacy and security standards.

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Microsoft announced on Wednesday that it would implement a new set of principles for its app store -- including open access to developers who meet privacy and security standards.

The announcement comes shortly after it said in January that it would buy "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush" maker Activision Blizzard ATVI.O for $68.7 billion in the biggest gaming industry deal in history.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATVI MSFT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular