Microsoft And Recent IBM Spin-Off Kyndryl Announce Global Cloud Partnership

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) announced a partnership on Friday in which the companies will be working together on enterprise solutions for data management, AI, cybersecurity and hybrid cloud migration and management. Kyndryl will be taking the lead on implementation and client advisory.

What Happened: The companies say the partnership will bring to market state-of-the-art solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud that will accelerate hybrid cloud adoption, modernize applications, and further enable modern work experiences for customers.

Kyndryl, the recent International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) spin-off of its managed infrastructure services, has declared Microsoft its only “premier global alliance partner.”

Kyndryl will advise clients and help to create new technologies that leverage Microsoft's cloud. Meanwhile, Microsoft is establishing the "Kyndryl University for Microsoft" to help Kyndryl's 90,000 employees quickly get familiar with the capabilities of the Microsoft cloud stack.

“As an independent company, we’re investing in our partner ecosystem to support the success of our customers,” said Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO of Kyndryl. “In this landmark relationship with Microsoft, Kyndryl is matching our deep expertise in mission-critical IT systems with the benefits of Microsoft Cloud to be at the heart of progress for our global customers.”

The long-term partnership will open additional markets and new customers to Kyndryl, while giving Microsoft access to the $500 billion managed services market where Kyndryl is a leader.

