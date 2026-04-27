Markets
MSFT

Microsoft And OpenAI Revamp Partnership, End Exclusivity And Cap Revenue Sharing

April 27, 2026 — 02:21 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) and OpenAI have restructured their partnership, removing exclusivity while maintaining long-term collaboration on AI development and deployment.

Under the amended agreement, Microsoft will remain OpenAI's primary cloud partner, with OpenAI products launching first on Azure. However, OpenAI is now free to offer its products across other cloud platforms, including rivals.

Microsoft retains access to OpenAI's intellectual property through 2032, but the license is now non-exclusive. The companies also revised financial terms: Microsoft will no longer pay revenue share to OpenAI, while OpenAI will continue sharing revenue with Microsoft through 2030, subject to a cap.

The deal removes prior conditions tied to technological milestones such as artificial general intelligence (AGI), simplifying the structure and providing more predictability.

"While this amendment simplifies the partnership, the work we're doing together remains ambitious. From scaling gigawatts of new datacenter capacity, to collaborating on next- generation silicon, to applying AI to advance cybersecurity, and more, we're excited to keep partnering to advance and scale AI for people and organizations around the world," OpenAI said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.