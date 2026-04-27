Microsoft And OpenAI Revamp Partnership, End Exclusivity And Cap Revenue Sharing

(RTTNews) - Microsoft (MSFT) and OpenAI have restructured their partnership, removing exclusivity while maintaining long-term collaboration on AI development and deployment.

Under the amended agreement, Microsoft will remain OpenAI's primary cloud partner, with OpenAI products launching first on Azure. However, OpenAI is now free to offer its products across other cloud platforms, including rivals.

Microsoft retains access to OpenAI's intellectual property through 2032, but the license is now non-exclusive. The companies also revised financial terms: Microsoft will no longer pay revenue share to OpenAI, while OpenAI will continue sharing revenue with Microsoft through 2030, subject to a cap.

The deal removes prior conditions tied to technological milestones such as artificial general intelligence (AGI), simplifying the structure and providing more predictability.

"While this amendment simplifies the partnership, the work we're doing together remains ambitious. From scaling gigawatts of new datacenter capacity, to collaborating on next- generation silicon, to applying AI to advance cybersecurity, and more, we're excited to keep partnering to advance and scale AI for people and organizations around the world," OpenAI said in a statement.

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