Microsoft And Houston City Expand Digital Alliance

(RTTNews) - Microsoft is set to use the latest technology to transform the city of Houston under the "Accelerate" initiative to aid the economic recovery of the city by skilling both underserved communities and re-skilling the many Americans impacted by COVID-19 for high-demand jobs.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the expansion of its digital alliance with Microsoft to innovate in big data, artificial intelligence and the digital economy. The initial alliance with Microsoft was announced by Turner more than two years ago in 2018 to grow Huston as a smart city.

This is part of the Houston Innovation Alliance and Accelerate: Houston. Other partners include The Ion, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Kino-Eye Center, Upskill Houston, University of Houston College of Technology and Space Center Houston.

"Microsoft shares my vision to make Houston the Smart City of the future and a leader among U. S. cities as we develop excellence in innovation, AI and digital equity," said Turner.

The software giant will invest more than $1 million in workforce development and other initiatives as part of "accelerate" initiative in partnership with Houston's Innovation District at the Ion.

Microsoft is developing a holistic plan for professional development or support and addressing the equity gap across the community in collaboration with corporate partners, K-12 school systems and higher education providers.

The company will offer digital literacy workshops, empowerment programs and other development training with industry experts through LinkedIn Learning.

For students, the company will bring the Microsoft Imagine Academy Learning Paths to Houston schools, with content and industry certifications mapped to student skill development.

For K-16 education providers, Microsoft and partners will bring digital literacy training and Modern Workplace training focused on digital skills for educators.

Accelerate: Houston is the latest US implementation of Microsoft's global skills initiative, which is an ambitious plan to help 25 million people worldwide acquire new digital skills by the end of 2020.

