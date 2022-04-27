Microsoft and Alphabet Earnings Made Me More Bullish on This Specific Market

Today's video focuses on recent earnings for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). I also discuss my thoughts on the vast tech market sell-off affecting companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Here are some highlights.

The tech market sell-off continues to pull stock prices down. While the short term might continue to be scary, it is essential to remember that we are playing the long game as investors.

Alphabet reported 23% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth driven by its overall advertisement and cloud segment. Unfortunately, YouTube ads did not meet analyst expectations, which could be one of the reasons the stock price is tumbling. The miss in Youtube ads might have investors worried about the increased competition in short videos from TikTok.

Microsoft reported 18% YOY revenue growth driven by solid growth in all three of its segments, productivity and business grew 17%, intelligent cloud grew 26%, and more personal computing grew 11%. Microsoft gaming hardware grew 14%, as demand for its gaming consoles remains high. The growth of Microsoft's consumer products contradicts the current fears of decreasing consumer spending.

