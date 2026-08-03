Microsoft and Alphabet Can Absorb an AI Shock. Oracle Is the One to Watch.

Key Points

Microsoft has the highest-quality balance sheet in the group, with about $36.5 billion in net cash and no asterisks.

Alphabet holds the largest reserves of the five, though roughly $80 billion of it is restricted SpaceX stock rather than deployable cash.

Amazon carries a small net debt, but roughly $161 billion in annual operating cash flow makes that a choice rather than a strain.

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The last piece of my artificial intelligence spending review showed how each hyperscaler pays for its AI build. Here, I'll check whether the balance sheet behind that spending can absorb a financial shock. It's the same question a lender asks: If the bet takes a few years to pay off, who has the cash cushion to wait that long?

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The balance sheet facts

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is the boring one, in a good way. The software giant has about $20.9 billion in cash equivalents, another $55.9 billion in short-term investments, just $40.3 billion of debt, and $19.6 billion in fresh free cash flow refilling it in the recently reported Q4 2026. No restricted-stock asterisks, no clever structures, no drama. If you want the company with the balance sheet least likely to keep you up at night, Microsoft is it.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) comes with the biggest cushion, but also some fine print. The Google parent has roughly $242.5 billion of liquid assets, which sounds untouchable until you notice that about $80 billion of it is Space Exploration Technologies stock. Back that out and consider Alphabet's $98.2 billion of long-term debt. The cash-minus-debt cushion is now closer to $64 billion, which is still a comfortable cushion. Just don't mistake the accounting figure for the one that actually protects Alphabet in an AI market crash.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) carries more debt than cash, but that isn't a problem. On paper, Amazon's $123 billion in cash and short-term investments can't quite match its $133 billion in long-term debt. The mismatch looks like a crack until you see the engine behind it: roughly $161 billion of operating cash flow per year. This isn't a company straining under its borrowings; it finds bonds slightly more convenient than reaching into its own wallet. Amazon's debt is a choice, not a necessity.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) looks strong at first glance, but it's more of an illusion. Only about $6.6 billion of net cash stands between Meta and the wrong side of the ledger, with $90.3 billion of cash-style assets and $83.7 billion of long-term debt. Meta's dividend now costs more than the free cash flow coming in. Nothing is on fire, but the margin is slim enough that a couple of rough quarters would leave a mark.

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) has the skimpiest cash reserve of this group. The database veteran brings $31.3 billion of cash and $0.6 billion in marketable securities, but the debt balance is $122.3 billion. That's roughly $97.6 billion of net debt and the thinnest cash pile in the hyperscaler group. The build may pay off handsomely, but Oracle is the only name here where the balance sheet itself, not just the spending, is running close to its limit. It's no wonder the company is trying creative financing tactics to make up for its weak cash-to-debt balance.

So who's actually safe?

That's five large balance sheets and one very uneven set of shock absorbers. If you're concerned about market shifts or extended periods of massive capital expenses, you should prefer Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet over Meta and Oracle.

My mini-series is drawing to a close, and the French press is still brewing. Next time, I'll investigate what all this spending is supposed to buy, and why a fat backlog is more like a promise than a paycheck.

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Anders Bylund has positions in Alphabet and Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.