News & Insights

Markets
MSFT

Microsoft And AFL-CIO Announce First-of-a-Kind Partnership

December 11, 2023 — 10:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) have announced the first partnership of its kind between a technology company and a labor organization to discuss how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to anticipate the needs of workers.

The partnership is set to accomplish three goals: share information about AI technology trends, include worker perspectives and expertise in the development of AI technology, and help shape public policy that supports the technology skills and needs of frontline workers.

The partnership also involves an agreement with Microsoft that provides a neutrality framework for future worker organizing by AFL-CIO affiliate unions. This framework confirms a joint commitment to respect the right of employees to join or form unions, to develop cooperative labor-management relationships, and to negotiate collective bargaining agreements that support workers in an era of rapid technological change.

The AFL-CIO and Microsoft will collaborate to propose and support policies that will equip workers with the essential skills, knowledge, and economic support needed to thrive in an AI-powered economy. They will support the expansion of registered apprenticeships, particularly in nontraditional tech occupations, and advocate for funding for Career and Technical Education.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.