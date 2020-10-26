Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet and Intel are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 26, 2020 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week’s list includes Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN, Facebook FB, Alphabet GOOGL and Intel INTC.

Previewing Big Tech Earnings

Technology stocks have lost some of their shine in recent weeks, as some previously ignored groups appear to be finally catching a bid. But Technology still remains the undisputed leader in the market, with the major players in the space still accounting for a big part of the market’s gains since the pandemic.

The performance variance between the Tech sector and the broader index (+27% vs. +7.4%) is very clear, with Microsoft and Amazon doing significantly better.

One can make several arguments about why other groups of stocks should also form part of the market’s leadership team. But it is hard to deny that the prominence of these Tech stocks is grounded in fundamental realities. These major Tech players, along with Facebook, Alphabet and a few others have become even more central and critical to how we live and work in these unusual times. Along the way, these companies have become enormously profitable, which we will see afresh as all five of these come out with Q3 results this week.

These five companies combined now account for 17.4% of the total market capitalization of the S&P 500 index, which is only behind the Technology sector’s weight in the index at 32% and above the other 15 sectors, including Finance at 12.1%.

Take a look at the pandemic affected numbers for the current year for the group and contrast that total earnings for the S&P 500 index are on track to decline -19.5% on -4.5% lower revenues this year. In other words, the market likes the group’s highly visible and far less risky growth profile.

Beyond the big 5 Tech players, total Q3 earnings for the Technology sector as a whole are expected to be down -3.2% from the same period last year on +4.6% higher revenues.

Please note that the Tech sector’s Q3 earnings growth would be +0.9% instead of -3.2% had it not been for the drag from Intel and Apple. Intel had another disappointing quarterly showing on Thursday and we will find out on Thursday October 29th whether Apple’s Q3 results come out.

Q3 Earnings Season Scorecard (as of Friday, October 23rd)

We now have Q3 results from 135 S&P 500 members or 27% of the index’s total membership. Total earnings (or aggregate net income) for these 135 companies are down -15.5% from the same period last year on -5.2% lower revenues, with 85.2% beating EPS estimates and 79.3% beating revenue estimates.

The two sets of comparison charts below put the Q3 results from these 135 index members in a historical context, which should give us a sense how the Q3 earnings season is tracking at this stage relative to other recent periods.

Not only is the pace of declines decelerating, but also a much bigger proportion of companies are beating EPS and revenue estimates.

We get into the heart of the Q3 reporting cycle this week, with almost 900 companies on deck to report results, including 186 S&P 500 members. In addition to the aforementioned Tech companies that are reporting this week, we have a fairly representative cross section of operators from all sectors coming out with results this week, including the big oil companies.

Looking at Q3 as a whole, combining the actual results that have come out with estimates for the still-to-come companies, total earnings for the index are expected to be down -17.3% on -2.2% lower revenues.

The key factor from the market’s standpoint is how estimates for 2020 Q4 evolve as companies report their Q3 results. The trend thus far is positive.

The above annual growth picture approximates to an index ‘EPS’ of $128.80 for 2020, down from $159.95 in 2019 and $159.58 in 2021.

For an in-depth look at the overall earnings picture and expectations for the coming quarters, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>>> Exploring the Improving Q3 Earnings Picture

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Intel Corporation (INTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.