Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet's are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 3, 2026 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week’s list includes Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN and Alphabet’s GOOGL.

Beyond the Mag 7: Rising Q3 Estimates Signal Market-Wide Earnings Expansion

We are past the halfway mark of the Q2 earnings season, with more than 60% of S&P 500 companies having already reported. With another 27% of the index on deck this week, we will have seen the bulk of Q2 earnings by Friday.

While the spotlight has recently been on blockbuster results from the Magnificent Seven, this week’s lineup offers a diverse mix of broad-market leaders. Reports will span legacy operators like Disney, Eli Lilly, and Caterpillar, as well as gig-economy mainstays like Uber, DoorDash, and Airbnb.

The Q2 earnings season continues to validate our constructive view on corporate fundamentals. Rather than simply clearing reduced consensus hurdles, reporting companies are offering encouraging reads on order trends, margin resilience, and full-year demand. This fundamental health is filtering directly into analyst models, driving a steady stream of upward revisions for Q3 and future quarters, as the following chart highlights.

Crucially, these favorable revision patterns are not a new development; they extend a tailwind that has been building for nearly a year. Historically, these upward adjustments were tightly concentrated in Technology and, more recently, Energy, following Middle East supply disruptions. However, for Q3 2026, the constructive estimate revisions have broadened significantly, rising across 8 of the 16 Zacks sectors—including Transportation, Finance, Aerospace, Industrials, Utilities, and Construction alongside Tech and Energy.

As would be expected, estimates for full-year 2026 are also going up.

The Magnificent 7 Earnings Performance

Microsoft and Amazon became the latest "Magnificent Seven" members to deliver results that earned market applause, following Alphabet’s blowout report earlier in the cycle. All three tech giants remain deeply committed to building out generative AI infrastructure—an ongoing multi-billion-dollar CapEx push that has occasionally sparked broader market anxiety over ROI timing.

Cloud segment performance has emerged as the definitive barometer for whether these aggressive AI outlays are yielding tangible commercial returns. On that front, all three hyperscalers delivered robust top-line momentum, led by Alphabet’s standout, industry-leading acceleration.

With Q2 results from 6 of the Mag 7 members out already (Nvidia reports results on August 26th), blended quarterly earnings for the group are on track to be up +85.5% from the same period last year on +27.5% higher revenues. This group pace reflects actual results for the 6 Mag 7 members that have reported, with estimates for the still-to-come Nvidia report.

Keep in mind that the group’s blockbuster Q2 tally has benefited from Alphabet’s non-operating unrealized gain on its SpaceX stake, which accounted for an estimated $77.4 billion in the company’s $112.1 billion net income. The Q2 earnings growth pace for the Mag 7 group becomes a relatively more ‘reasonable’ +30.3% once Alphabet’s non-operating unrealized gain is stripped out.

Importantly, the Mag 7 group has consistently enjoyed a steadily improving earnings outlook, with analysts raising their estimates.

It is useful to keep in mind that the Mag 7 group is on track to bring in more than 29% of all S&P 500 earnings this year, up from 16.4% of the total in 2020, and accounts for 32.7% of the index’s market capitalization.

Q2 Earnings Season Scorecard

Through Friday, July 31st, we have seen quarterly results from 307 S&P 500 members or 61.4% of the index’s total membership. Total earnings for these companies are up +46.7% from the same period last year on +14.7% revenue gains, with 83.1% of the companies beating EPS estimates and 76.2% of them beating revenue estimates.

The unusually strong earnings growth rate of +46.7% and revenue growth of +14.7% are benefiting from Micron and Alphabet’s blockbuster results.

We have another very busy week on the reporting docket, with more than 1,200 companies on deck to report results, including 136 S&P 500 members.

The Earnings Big Picture

Total S&P 500 earnings for 2026 Q2 are expected to increase by +40.8% compared to the same period last year on +13.8% higher revenues.

Of the 16 Zacks sectors, 13 are expected to have positive earnings growth in Q2, with Energy (earnings growth of +128%), Tech (+92.8%), Basic Materials (+53.1%) and Finance (+21.5%) as the major growth drivers.

Q2 earnings growth drops to +15.9% from +40.8% once the Tech sector’s substantial contribution is excluded.

The +128% earnings growth for the Energy sector is meaningful, but aggregate earnings growth would still be +36.9% on an ex-Energy basis.

The Tech sector has been a pillar of earnings growth over the last two years, and the sector is expected to continue playing that role in Q2 and beyond.

The Tech sector is unlike the other 15 Zacks sectors, as it alone brings in 41.2% of all S&P 500 earnings and accounts for 45.4% of the index’s total market capitalization.

As noted earlier, Alphabet’s Q2 results included a huge boost from a non-operating side, specifically the unrealized gain it has been forced to book on its SpaceX stake following that company’s IPO. Alphabet isn’t alone in having an outsized impact on the sector’s growth pace, as Nvidia and Micron are also exerting an outsized influence.

Excluding the contribution from Alphabet, Micron and Nvidia, Q2 earnings for the rest of the Zacks Tech sector would be up +30.3% (vs. +92.8% otherwise).

As with Q2 expectations, the Tech sector has an outsized impact on the annual earnings picture as well. Total Tech sector earnings are expected to increase +49.9% from the same period last year on +16.6% higher revenues.

Excluding the Tech sector’s substantial contribution, total S&P 500 earnings for the year would be up +13.4% (vs. +25.9% otherwise).

As we saw with Q2 expectations, contributions from Alphabet, Micron, and Nvidia are also significant here.

The way to read this chart is that the +25.9% earnings growth expected in 2026 drops to +13.4% once the Tech sector is excluded and +15.3% once only Alphabet, Nvidia, and Micron are excluded from the index. In other words, one-third of all S&P 500 earnings growth in 2026 is coming from these three Tech companies.

For a detailed view of the evolving earnings picture, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report here >>>> Q3 Estimates Increase for Tech & Finance and Fall for Staples

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