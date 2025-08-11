Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms Just Delivered Great News for Nvidia Shareholders

Key Points All of the AI hyperscalers have discussed increasing capital expenditures next year.

A large chunk of data center spending goes toward filling data centers with Nvidia GPUs.

Nvidia also has a growth tailwind in China with its export license being renewed.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors have a luxury that not every investor enjoys. Because a large chunk of its sales comes from data center expenditures, Nvidia investors can look at what some of its largest clients are saying about their capital expenditure plans to determine if Nvidia has a bullish or bearish outlook.

After some of the information investors received during the Q2 earnings announcement, it's pretty clear that Nvidia's stock will have another fantastic year. This makes Nvidia a potential buy before Aug. 27, when Nvidia reports its Q2 results.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The AI hyperscalers are still rapidly building data centers

Nvidia's business revolves around selling its graphics processing units (GPUs) and other supporting hardware and software. While GPUs are used in multiple applications, the largest demand by far comes from data centers being built to handle the demand for artificial intelligence (AI). Companies competing in the AI arms race are scrambling to ensure they have enough computing power to handle the workloads and are rapidly building data centers to meet it.

Some of the biggest spenders in this area are Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms. All three of these companies have already reported Q2 results and given bullish commentary regarding data center capital expenditures.

Starting with Microsoft, they stated that capital expenditure growth won't be as rapid as it was in fiscal year 2025 (ending June 30), but will still increase for fiscal year 2026.

Alphabet is probably displaying the most aggressive spending behavior of the three, raising its 2025 capital expenditure guidance from $75 billion to $85 billion. While they didn't give details on 2026's capex plans, they mentioned they will further increase this figure to meet customer demand.

Lastly, Meta Platforms' capital expenditures are expected to rise $30 billion year over year, with 2025's total expected to be between $66 billion and $72 billion, indicating that its capital expenditures have nearly doubled year over year. For 2026, Meta's management stated, "We currently expect another year of similarly significant capital expenditures dollar growth in 2026 as we continue aggressively pursuing opportunities to bring additional capacity online to meet the needs of our artificial intelligence efforts and business operations."

With strong guidance appearing for 2026, Nvidia will likely experience an additional year of strong growth as it receives a large chunk of that spend.

However, Nvidia also has a growth lever up its sleeve.

Nvidia expects China sales to bolster its revenue growth rate moving forward

In April, Nvidia's China export license was revoked. This crippled sales of its H20 chip, which was specifically designed to meet export regulations. However, Nvidia has reapplied for an export license with assurances from the U.S. government that it will be approved. This is huge news and opens another growth avenue for Nvidia.

For Q2 of fiscal year 2025 (ended July 27), Nvidia expects 50% revenue growth. However, management estimated that H20 chips would have added around $8 billion in sales during Q2 if their export license hadn't been revoked. If nothing had happened, Nvidia's sales would have been estimated to rise 77% year over year.

With H20 chip sales likely returning in Q3, this will also bolster Nvidia's growth rate for the next year.

Nvidia has several strong tailwinds blowing in its favor that will push its revenue higher. So, if you're worried about Nvidia's growth slowing, I wouldn't be, as all signs point toward Nvidia's growth remaining strong for at least another couple of years.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,427!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,863!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.