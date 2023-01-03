World Markets
MSFT

Microsoft aims for AI-powered version of Bing - The Information

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

January 03, 2023 — 08:50 pm EST

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O is in the works to launch a version of its search engine Bing, using the artificial intelligence behind OpenAI-launched chatbot ChatGPT, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the plans.

Microsoft could launch the new feature before the end of March, and hopes to challenge Alphabet-owned search engine Google GOOGL.O, the report from the San Francisco-basedtechnology newswebsite said.

Microsoft said in a blog post last year that it planned to integrate image-generation software from OpenAI, known as DALL-E 2, into Bing.

OpenAI declined to comment, while Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company OpenAI was backed by Microsoft with $1 billion in funding in 2019. The two had formed a multi-year partnership to develop artificial intelligence supercomputing technologies on Microsoft's Azure cloud computing service.

OpenAI made its creation ChatGPT chatbot available for free public testing on Nov. 30. The chatbot is a software application designed to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts and can respond to a large range of questions while imitating human speaking styles.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.