Microsoft in AI-learning deal with News Corp.’s HarperCollins, Bloomberg says

November 19, 2024 — 04:00 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

News Corp.’s (NWS) book publishing unit HarperCollins and Microsoft (MSFT) are in a deal allowing the software giant to use HarperCollins’ nonfiction titles “to train its artificial intelligence models,” wrote Bloomberg’s Hannah Miller and Dina Bass. “In a statement to Bloomberg News, HarperCollins confirmed it reached an agreement with an unidentified AI technology company that would ‘allow limited use of select nonfiction backlist titles for training AI models to improve model quality and performance.” the story added.

Read More on MSFT:

